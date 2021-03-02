Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.