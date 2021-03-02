Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. 4,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,863. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

