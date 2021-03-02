Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

