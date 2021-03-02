SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issues Earnings Results

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of SCPL stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.