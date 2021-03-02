Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCRYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Scor to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

