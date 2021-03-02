SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) were up 5.4% on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $320.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $252.47 and last traded at $248.51. Approximately 4,052,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,847,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.69.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SE. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SEA by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,931 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average of $188.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

