SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

SPNE stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 128,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,266. The company has a market capitalization of $525.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.