Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$3.24 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

