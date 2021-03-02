Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $4.95 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

