Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,488 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $203.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

