Sei Investments Co. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,712 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.69 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

