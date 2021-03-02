Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.