Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,906 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $183.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

