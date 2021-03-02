Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

SELB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.