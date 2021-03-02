Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

