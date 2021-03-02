Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

