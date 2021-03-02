Senex Energy Limited (SXY) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 6th

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.20.

In other Senex Energy news, insider Trevor Bourne acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,714.29).

Senex Energy Company Profile

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

