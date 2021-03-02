Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 77.29 Average PT from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

SNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SNR stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.90 ($1.33). 1,004,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a market cap of £427.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

