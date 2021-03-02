Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Short Interest Update

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the January 28th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SNIRF stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Tuesday. Senior has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $239.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

