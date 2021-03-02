Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $17.00 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

