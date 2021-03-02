Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,993,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 52,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,504,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,206,000 after purchasing an additional 272,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 555,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,504,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

