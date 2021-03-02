Sepio Capital LP Has $3.25 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 216,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,659 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. 9,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

