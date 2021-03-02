Sepio Capital LP Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.45. 793,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,400,503. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average of $174.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

