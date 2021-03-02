Sepio Capital LP Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $175.02. 120,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The stock has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average of $156.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

