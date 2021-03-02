Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $256.05. 21,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,273. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.