Sepio Capital LP Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,919 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 993,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,845,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,854,000 after acquiring an additional 132,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.57. 388,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

