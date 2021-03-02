Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,849 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $356.67. The stock had a trading volume of 249,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.63 and its 200 day moving average is $330.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.