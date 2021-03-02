Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Plans Dividend of $0.05 (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SEPL opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.12. Seplat Petroleum Development has a twelve month low of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.06 ($1.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £501.60 million and a PE ratio of 16.33.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

