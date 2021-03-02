Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce sales of $953.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $936.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $970.20 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $802.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NYSE:SCI traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 1,026,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.