ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $556.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.14.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.