Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $7,054,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,106,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

NIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

