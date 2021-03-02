Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $201,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,399,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

