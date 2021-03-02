Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $344,000 Investment in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 290,305 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290,059 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 210,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 164,910 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBGI. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

