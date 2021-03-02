Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,797 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

