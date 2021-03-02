Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 7,986 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $3,612,817. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.