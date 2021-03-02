Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Copa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,715,000 after buying an additional 365,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copa by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Copa by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,719,000 after buying an additional 189,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CPA opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $94.84.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

