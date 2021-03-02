SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 39,676 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 361.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,676 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of RPT opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

