SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,546,107 shares of company stock worth $147,454,906 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.