SG Americas Securities LLC Has $441,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 279.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.