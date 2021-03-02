SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSE:GPI opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $988,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,636,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

