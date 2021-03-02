SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lyft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lyft by 7.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,262 shares of company stock valued at $43,495,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

