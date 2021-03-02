SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,233 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in uniQure by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in uniQure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. uniQure has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

