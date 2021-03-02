Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the January 28th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SHLOQ opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.