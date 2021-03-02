Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SHECY stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. 74,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,307. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHECY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

