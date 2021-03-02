Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Declines By 80.3%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 4,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,364. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $14.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

