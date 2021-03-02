Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Expands By 961.3%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 961.3% from the January 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATHE stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

