Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Rises By 400.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ANPDY traded up $27.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $416.00. 448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $146.70 and a twelve month high of $485.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.65.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

