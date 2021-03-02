Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Drops By 54.3%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

AVACF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Avance Gas stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

