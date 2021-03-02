Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases By 463.6%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a growth of 463.6% from the January 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $641,000.

NYSE:BST traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 82,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,438. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

