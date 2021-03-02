Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Decreases By 66.4%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the January 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 996,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 228,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 60.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 139,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 197,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,112. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

